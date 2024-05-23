“He Must Kneel to Serve Me”: Nigerian Man Faces Backlash Over Choice of Spouse
- A Nigerian man has faced heavy backlash after revealing on social media that his ideal woman must be willing to kneel down to serve him food and water
- His comments, which many view as promoting outdated and disrespectful gender roles, have sparked widespread criticism
- Despite the public outcry, the man has stood by his demands and is yet to make a U-turn in his stance as of this report
A Nigerian man has sparked widespread criticism after taking to social media to outline his expectations for a future partner.
The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, stated that any woman who wishes to be with him must demonstrate her love and respect by going to extraordinary lengths.
In a series of posts, he specified that the woman must be willing to kneel down to serve him food and water.
"If you cannot kneel down to serve me food, kneel down to serve me water, then you are not my kind of woman," he declared.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Cherry208 reacted: “
It’s always these types.”
Herbal_affairs_empire said:
“See head, be like ikorodu gberigbe road.”
Iam_ddr commented:
“Shey na for inside this heat wey you dey person go still dey kneel down serve you?”
Belleza_ng reacted:
“Person wey look like God forbid self Dey talk. Talaka oni karamo.”
Veronicasdaughter added:
“He has the right to demand any kind of woman. There are women who do not see any issues with this. The problem is in making sure he finds them. Imagine him now marrying an Igbo girl whose knees are very far from the ground by culture o! Whose knees touch the ground for marriage. Make him ensure say e go provide every thing the kneeler go need like Bush meat, lion skin and things he got from the forest as Dinta.”
Source: Legit.ng