A Nigerian man has proffered a solution to the Tapswap accessibility problem many Nigerians are facing recently

He named the private network Nigerians can download to be able to reaccess the Tapswap Telegram easy-to-play game and make more coins faster

Speaking to Legit.ng, a crypto expert, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, corroborated why Nigerians can't open their Tapswap

Since the past few days, many Nigerians participating in the Taspwap crypto project have been unable to access the Telegram game, sparking concerns.

A Nigerian man, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu, has offered a working solution to the problem.

How to access Tapswap with VPN

In a Facebook post, Ambrose said people still getting Tapswap error messages should access Telegram with a virtual private network (VPN). Ambrose revealed he used X-VPN to access his, which is absolutely free.

He added that with the new VPN, he got huge tasks that gave him 1.5 million coins. Ambrose wrote:

"If you're still experiencing issues with your TapSwap and getting the error message in the first slide, it is because of your Nigerian location.

"Use VPN to access your Telegram and everything will start working...

"I used X-VPN. Go to play store and download if you don't have, it's free.

"I was able to access my TapSwap bot and I got very huge task that vomited 1.5m coins..."

Corroborating Ambrose's advice, a crypto expert, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, told Legit.ng that Nigerians can still access Tapswap with the various VPNs available, adding that the 'login' problem was because of the Nigerian location.

Nigerians speak on the new Tapswap development

Stephen Nnaco said:

"I use Thunder VPN still is not opening."

Alphonsus Beauty Delight said:

"Thanks for the update ."

Oshibie James said:

"Those coins you got while using VPN will be deducted when it's time to listing if you have done those tasks before.

"Same thing happened to me during NOTCOIN.

"Keep playing Nna!!"

Nwadike Gift Chidinma said:

"Please which country did you use in your VPN??

"Secondly, can you use Tunnel Bear VPN??"

Deprince Okorie said:

"If you didn’t do notcoin that means you don’t really understand Tapswap.

"Don’t use any vpn , they will deduct or you might even loose your coin .. remember you need to tap while your tapping bot is also doing the work.

"Remember notcoin gave people who got 1 million taps around 106 nots and it’s worth was around 1 ďøľľáŕ as time of its launching.

"So you need to get atleast to 10million to make little sweet money.

"Don’t stop tapping."

Businesswoman explains why she won't do Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a businesswoman had opened up about why she won't join other Nigerians in doing Tapswap.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Chioma noted that there is a Tapswap frenzy everywhere and tagged it 'Tapping pandemic.'

According to Chioma, she researched and found out that Tapswap was built by a Kenyan man named Kibiru Mutaka. Chioma added that top experts are unsure about Tapswap's future and that she is guided by her simple life principle.

