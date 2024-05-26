Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and the economy.

FCT, Abuja - A foreign exchange market (forex) expert, Benjamin Ajah, has explained that while Tapswap might be authentic, people should be sceptical about the site.

Tapswap is the new Telegram crypto-mining game that enables users to earn Tap tokens by engaging with the Tapswap bot. It operates as a Solana-based crypto exchange renowned for its low fees, high transaction speeds, and features like staking and margin trading.

Tapswap has attracted a large number of participants to its mining activities. Photo credit: Vadym Pastukh

According to a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, in a recent report, Ajah expressed fear since the identity of Tapswap's owner is unknown.

Ajah expressed fear that considering he could not find Tapswap on CoinMarketCap (a community where all cryptocurrencies are listed), it is a red flag.

He also mentioned that it might be accurate and valuable when it eventually makes it to the market value list.

Legit.ng reports that the Tapswap frenzy followed the success of Notcoin, which was reported to have previously enabled many Nigerians to earn significant profits through crypto-mining.

To earn on Tapswap, people tap tokens and take part in various activities, such as inviting friends, completing tasks, or participating in events.

Presently, it has the second-largest Telegram channel in the world.

