Man Explains Why Coin Mining on Tapswap is Waste of Time, Insists Nothing Good Will Come Out of it
- A man has said those mining coins on Tapswap are merely wasting their precious time as they would not get any money
- The man insists that money does not come that cheap and that Tapswap cannot be like Notcoin, a similar project
- Some people who saw the post insisted that despite his discouraging comments, they will still continue mining on Tapswap
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
A Nigerian man has said mining coins on Tapswap is nothing but a waste of precious time.
He made a post on Facebook, giving reasons why nothing good would come out of the viral Telegram coin mining app.
According to Ayegba Moses, Nigerians are just wasting time that would have been put to other productive use.
Ayegba said the fact that people all know about Tapswap and are doing it at the same time means it would not work.
Tapswap: Man uses $260 he made from Notcoin to buy brand new phone, hits 15 million coins on Tapswap
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Also, Ayegba noted that there would be no second Notcoin and that Tapswap may be different.
He said many people cannot just get rich at the same time and leave the trenches through Tapswap.
His words:
"Reasons why TAPSWAP is a waste of precious time: The fact that you all know about it, you are all doing it, and there is no second Notcoin. The devil will not sit back and watch everyone leave the trenches at the same time."
However, Legit.ng spoke to Fidelis Ozuwala, a knowledgeable cryptocurrency expert at Waptutors, and he strongly disagreed with Ayegba.
His words:
"From his assertion, you can see he's speaking from a place of zero knowledge. Zero provable points."
Facebook reactions
Shaibu Philomena said:
"We go still tap."
Mahmud Yakubu said:
"You are right bro."
Atabo Lovelyn Tina said:
"Make we continue dey tap dey go."
Is Tapswap coming mining real?
Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she decided to start coin mining on Tapswap so that she would benefit if it paid participants.
Ose Sweet said when Notcoin started, people rushed to mine coins on the app, but she refused to participate.
According to her, Notcoin later paid some people she knew, noting that someone made N368,000 from it.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng