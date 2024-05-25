A Nigerian man is happy that he is finally able to log into Tapswap to start mining coins again in the viral crypto platform

The man was seen in his car tapping away on his phone as he advised people to also try logging into their Tapswap

He also told those who are not able to log in to use VPN as a way to overcome any location challenges

A Nigerian man is happy that he is now able to do Tap swap after a temporary delay.

Many people had reported their inability to log into the app where many people are desperately mining coins.

Man shows his 6 billion taps on Tapswap. Photo: TikTok/@szymansk_i.

Source: TikTok

The tappers are hoping that their cryptocurrency mining effort are going to get them some good money.

In a video he posted on TikTok, @szymansk_i who has over 6 billion taps happily announced that Tapswap was back.

He was seen tapping away in his car. He advised those still unable to gain access into the app to use VPN.

Why Tapswap is not opening

Tap swap had earlier announced that tappers in some locations would be required to verify they are human to limit bot activities.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Fidelis Ozuawala, a crypto expert at Waptutors said the use of VPN to gain access might just be a temporary solution.

He said:

"Other types of VPN that changes your location might temporally solve the issue but may not be the ultimate solution as using those VPN has its downsides security-wise. The thing there is to try to verify as human or use a more clean connections or private server that doesn't change your location but just cleans the connection and makes it more private even when you are visiting from Nigeria."

Watch the video below:

TikTok reactions

@ABWHITE said:

"Tapswap can't pay ooo bro. Six billion is too much."

@Ikedi commented:

"Bro you the use VPN to boost your task them fit block bro."

Why Tapswap is not opening

Meanwhile, a lady said there was no need to fret if Tapswap refused to open at the moment, noting that it was a general issue.

She was responding to many complaints by people who were mining Tapswap and hoping to cash out.

Her update was corroborated in the Tapswap Telegram community, where it was disclosed that maintenance was underway.

Source: Legit.ng