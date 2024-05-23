The painful story of three Nigerians who were deported from overseas recently made headlines on social media

A health worker assigned to care for an elderly patient in the UK was sacked for saying prayers for the patient.

Another Nigerian who moved to Canada to be with his wife was asked to return to Nigeria within 48 hours.

Nigerians deported from abroad

Legit.ng in this article shares heartbreaking stories of three Nigerians who got deported.

1. Girl sent back to Nigeria for praying for patient

A Nigerian girl who was working in the health care unit abroad unfortunately got deported from the United Kingdom.

This happened after she was caught praying for the patient instead of carrying out the specific tasks assigned to her.

According to a story shared on Twitter by Dr Olufunmilayo, the lady was not only sacked but was also deported to Nigeria.

"I just read the sad story of a Nigerian who came to the UK and was employed by an agency to work as a carer for elderly people. She was assigned to care for an elderly patient who was dying, and she was reported for “praying for the client to get better”. Yeah. She got sacked and deported," the doctor said.

2. Man reported from Canada immediately after arrival

A Nigerian man who travelled to Canada to be with his wife was unexpectedly asked to return to Nigeria without any delay.

Sassy Funke on TikTok said the man apparently did not state in his visa application that Turkey had previously refused him a visa.

This did not sit well with the immigration officials at the Canadian port of entry, and they turned him back.

In her words:

"He would have been asked that question in his application and likely would not have been approved. Turkey is NOT one of the countries that Canada shares immigration information - to my knowledge. I have never heard of this kind of scenario before, and I have asked a few colleagues in immigration. None of us has."

3. Lady loses memory after getting deported

A Nigerian lady, Funmilayo Victoria Fehintola, began roaming about at the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos after allegedly losing her memory.

The 31-year-old lady, a native of Ondo state was sadly deported from Oman on Friday, March 12.

A good Samaritan and cargo agent at the airport, Thompson Oladapo, who has been catering for Funmilayo’s upkeep for a week, said the lady hardly responded to inquiries from people who attempt to assist her to locate her family.

He said Funmilayo alleged that she was injected with a substance unknown to her in Oman before she was bundled into the aircraft she boarded to Lagos.

