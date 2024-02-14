A Nigerian man who moved to Canada to be with his wife was asked to return to Nigeria within 48 hours

The reason for the deportation was that the man did not state in his visa application that he was refused a visa by Turkey

The heartbreaking story has gone viral on TikTok, where it was shared by travel advisor, Sassy Funke

A man who travelled to Canada to be with his wife has been asked to return to Nigeria without further delay.

A story shared on TikTok by Sassy Funke states that the man was turned back at the point of entry and asked to leave within 48 hours.

The man was asked to leave Canada within 48 hours.



Sassy Funke said the man apparently did not state in his visa application that he had been previously refused a visa by Turkey.

This did not sit well with the immigration officials at the Canadian port of entry, and they turned him back as they considered him a liar.

Funke said it was the man's wife who sent her an email containing the heartbreaking story.

She said:

"They probably found out after they had given him the visa. They can still deny you even at the airport in Canada. It’s very important to make sure to always make sure to fill out applications properly."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man is turned back after entering Canada

@baba.afeez1 asked:

"When they get to know he lied, then why did they grant him the visa and deny him at the point of entry?"

@jaysmum_ said:

"He needs to upload and affidavit stating it was an honest oversight. it has to be notarized. The wife can help him process this."

@deingreat commented:

"The visa office didn't do their due diligence before issuing the visa! They should have recalled the visa before he travelled."

@user2879293506806 said:

"The way the Canadians will look at it is, if he has lied about this, what else has he lied about in his application?"

Three students asked to return to Nigeria by UK school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that three students studying in the UK were asked to return home.

This came as the school, the University of Swansea, said the students paid their school fees late.

The students said they only paid their fees a few hours late and narrated that returning to Nigeria was a harsh punishment.

Source: Legit.ng