A lady assigned to care for an elderly patient in the UK has been sacked after she said prayers for the patient

In a story posted on Twitter, the health worker was said to have been reprimanded, sacked and deported

Dr Olufunmilayo, who shared the story, said it was against the rules for a health worker to pray for a patient in the UK

A health worker plying her trade in the United Kingdom has been relieved of her responsibilities.

This is coming after the lady reportedly said prayers for a patient assigned under her care.

According to a story shared on Twitter by Dr Olufunmilayo, the lady was not only sacked but has been deported back to Nigeria.

"I just read the sad story of a Nigerian who came to the UK and was employed by an agency to work as a carer for elderly people. She was assigned to care for an elderly patient who was dying, and she was reported for “praying for the client to get better”. Yeah. She got sacked and deported."

Dr Olufunmilayo clarified that it was against the rules for a health worker to say unsolicited prayers for a patient.

His words:

"For those expressing shock at the sack and deportation, let me explain further. As a health worker/carer in the UK, it is unethical to involve religion or impose your religious views on patients/clients. It’s seen as an abuse of trust and misuse of your position. You are expected to simply do your job and focus on your job."

Netizens react as nurse is sacked in the UK

@OgbeniDipo said:

"Rule number one, mind your business. Two, do your job. Ah!"

@Obaibueku said:

"She doesn’t know her work ethics. She learnt the hard way. If I’m planing to travel to Japan, I for don study the country, watch YouTube videos, read personal blogs and posts on forums. Know how they behave there."

@big_Samin commented:

"She’s not employed to pray but rather to work for the elderly patients. Nigerian with the mentality that prayers solved everything."

