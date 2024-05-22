A health worker, Umar Mohammed, was killed at a wedding ceremony in the Gbegenu Area of Minna in Niger state

Mohammed was stabbed in the head by hoodlums who stormed the venue of the wedding ceremony

The police operatives have arrested two suspects while effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects

Minna, Niger state - Hoodlums stabbed a health worker, Umar Mohammed, to death at a wedding ceremony in the Gbegenu Area of Minna in Niger state.

It was gathered that Mohammed decided to attend the wedding ceremony after returning from his workplace on Friday, May 17.

Muhammed was confirmed dead by doctors after he was rushed to the Minna General Hospital.

According to The Punch, an eyewitness, Haruna Aminu said the hoodlums attacked the deceased with dangerous weapons a few minutes after he arrived at the wedding venue.

“It didn’t take long after he was there that these hoodlums, numbering over ten began shouting at the top of their voices. They were welding dangerous weapons. Many people gave way for them while others were injured.

“Umar was attempting to leave the scene of the wedding when the hoodlum came after him and one of them stabbed him in the head with his dagger. He immediately fell to the ground with blood coming out from his head,”

The state police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the unfortunate incident said two suspects have been arrested, Daily Trust reports.

“The police patrol teams were drafted to the scene and two suspects were arrested while others fled from the scene, however, effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects as the incident is under investigation,”

