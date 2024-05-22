Despite living most of his adult life in the United Kingdom, a physically challenged man is at risk of deportation to Nigeria

The disabled man arrived in the UK from Nigeria in 1986 at the young age of 24 and has lived in Britain for 38 years

While he is reportedly without any criminal convictions, the UK Home Office has repeatedly denied his application for leave to remain

A disabled Nigerian man, Anthony Olubunmi George, may be deported to Nigeria despite living in the UK for 38 years.

This is because the UK Home Office has repeatedly denied his application for leave to remain in the country.

Anthony Olubunmi George is at the risk of being deported from the UK. Photo Credit: Tim Grist Photography, The Guardian UK

Source: Getty Images

George moved to UK in 1986

According to The Guardian UK, George was 24 years old when he arrived in the UK from Nigeria. He remained in the UK since then with no criminal record.

The 61-year-old, however, experienced two strikes in 2019, which affected his ability to speak and move.

George said he no longer has immediate relatives in Nigeria and faced different episodes of homelessness and was sheltered by countless friends. In George's words:

"I don’t know how many different sofas I’ve slept on – too many to count. I don’t have my life, living the way I’m living now. My health problems since I had my stroke are my biggest worry. All I’m asking for is some kindness from the Home Office.”

George still appealing to remain in UK

According to George's current lawyer, Naga Kandiah of MTC Solicitors, the difficulty in getting his application to remain approved in the UK can be attributed to poor legal representation in the past.

In 2005, George's previous solicitors tendered a falsified entry stamp in his passport, which has since been reported to the police and other regulatory bodies.

The last application rejection from the UK Home Office came in May 7, 2024. George's lawyer has, however, filed an appeal challenging it.

Legit.ng reported that the UK had begun deporting Nigerians and other migrants to Rwanda.

Nigerian lady risks UK deportation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was at risk of being deported from the United Kingdom.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, user @theakinrinde detailed the story of a close friend who is grappling with an immigration dilemma. The woman, who married her husband shortly before his move to the UK in 2022, joined him six months later as his dependent. However, her situation has recently become precarious.

The woman's husband has reportedly planned to sever the relationship, leaving her with limited options and potentially only three weeks to resolve her immigration status. She is in urgent need of guidance on how to maintain her right to stay in the UK and avoid deportation.

Source: Legit.ng