A Nigerian man was getting ready to book his first flight. He had always dreamed of flying.

For years, he had watched planes soar across the sky, imagining what it would be like to be on one.

Now, his dream was about to come true. He was finally going to book his first flight. But then wanted to know the requirements.

In his words:

“It has been my dream to be on air. Now, this dream is about to come true, and I don't want to fumble it. Please tell me what I need to know before booking my first flight?”

James Ochiji, a ticket officer with years of experience, responded to him.

James Ochiji has worked as a staff in both International and local services at the Nigerian airport.

Local and international flights

First, if it is a local flight, he needs to get his means of identification ready and be available at the airport one hour before takeoff after booking at the ticketing counter. For international flights, he must ensure that he knows the entry requirements of the country he wants to travel to.

Names must be orderly arranged on all Documents. In other words, the name must be unique. Always book with an airline directly, not an agent, or buy an online ticket.

A return ticket is always required for someone who has no residence permit in the country he/she is going to. Dress responsibly and look decent. Some travellers were denied entry to some countries due to their physical appearance and dresses.

Put vital documents, and a few wear on hand luggage (cabin size). This will help in case of mishandled baggage. Snap your luggage before check-in. Snap the copy of the Baggage claim tag given to you when you checked in.

This will help you if you lose your physical claim tag copy. The luggage claim tag(s) is(are) usually placed behind the boarding pass. A valid Nigerian passport (make sure it's not due to expire within six months of your return date).

