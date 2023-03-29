A video showing a restaurant that used robots to serve food to a Nigerian man has gone viral on Instagram

In the video, the robot could be seen delivering a meal to a customer who was just as excited as the person behind the camera

The man who received his food from a robot smiled and even attempted to hug the machine that recognised him where he was seated

A video of a robot delivering food to a man at a restaurant has sparked a lot of conversation about the place of work in the 21st century.

In the video shared by @tundednut, the man was glad to receive his food from a robot who was able to acknowledge the owner of the food without any help.

Man receives food from a robot at a Nigerian restaurant. Photo credit: @tundednut Source: Instagram

Man happy to receive food from robot

After delivering the food, the robot went away immediately, and the man that received the food, still amazed, waved at the robot.

Many people who saw the robot were very concerned as it appeared that the robot would relieve many people of their jobs.

Even the Instagram user who shared the video made a similar remark, indicating that there are thousands of people without a job in Nigeria who would be happy to do the job of the robot.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@yuuriavvuiLCJay reacted:

"Imagine day the robot chop my food...una go know say I be Zazoo and I live in the ZOO."

@officialmorientez said:

"Imagine say e carry my food go another table e go see craze."

@ijoba101 wrote:

"Why the robot no carry the food put for table since then to0 get sense."

