A young man booked a room at the Icehotel Lapland in Sweden and posted a video of the room's inside, which quickly went viral on TikTok.

In the video, he walked into the room, showing his excitement and surprise at how cold everything looked.

Man enters an ice-like hotel. Photo credit: @handluggageonly

Source: TikTok

He went over to the bed and jumped on it, revealing the room's ice-like design. Some viewers found the room's appearance a bit claustrophobic, as shared by @handluggageonly.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ChichiE said:

“It feels claustrophobic.”

Joana (J) wrote:

“I know it's a hotel... But I really wanna have a bite of the wall.”

Capital P commented:

“Nice to visit but I can't stay Iol.”

Vikky also commented:

“I go Dey fear to sleep sefe cos I go Dey think say I don die and my spirit don Dey heaven.”

Jummy Baby:

“I first think say nah heaven.”

Hollyhen24:

“l’d somehow still be too hot in my sleep.”

Hand Luggage Only:

“Haha! I actually woke up sweating and had to get out almost shirtless to cool off part way through the night.”

Faji:

“Not sleeping in that.”

Sweet_candy:

“Watching it alone freaked me out,l can't even be dere for 2hours.”

Chanel588:

“How is Lapland in Sweden?”

Stone838:

“What size is those shoes?”

User7915414027437:

“Any Zimbabwean here.”

LoveveeLuxuryHair2:

“You don leave us go heaven?”

Housepanther123:

“I'd sleep like a baby in there, even with my raging insomnia l reckon.”

