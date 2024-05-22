Kunle Ajayi, a young student who achieved an impressive score of 339 in the recently concluded UTME 2024, shared his preparation journey

He revealed his success was due to dedicated study sessions at the library and participating in two preparatory tests before the main examination

Despite feeling dissatisfied with his performance in these practice tests, he ultimately surpassed his expectations and achieved a remarkable aggregate score of 339 on the final exam

Young man speaks on his awesome UTME result. Photo credit: @advanced.breed.sch

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Henrietta said:

“Best school in Sagamu.”

Miraclechristopher2 wrote:

“Which state?”

Advanced Breed Schools commented:

“Ogun state.”

Dynamic Speaks:

“Sounds great.”

Prince Adewale:

“Congratulations.”

Baldonclothiers:

“Awesome!”

Fx ö9li:

“Come uni you go know say no be matter of jamb.”

Advanced Breed Schools:

“While we understand that, success in all ramifications is what we hope for all our students as well as alumni's however we appreciate optimism rather than pessimism.”

Anonymous:

“An SS3 student? Anyways congrats the result is what matters.”

Adebayo Gideon:

“Gain admission first.”

