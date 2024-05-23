A Nigerian man has raised an alarm about the dangers of the frenzy around the viral Telegram tapping crypto project, Tapswap

The man narrated how a man escaped what would have been fatal after he was lost doing Tapswap on the road

His story about the man almost hit while doing Tapswap has sent social media users into a frenzy

The 'Tapswap fever' may not be ending anytime soon as more people continue to join the soon-to-be-launched crypto project.

A Nigerian man, Kelvin Onovo, has narrated how a man was nearly hit by a vehicle in Enugu because of Tapswap.

In a Facebook post, Kelvin recalled that the man kept tapping his phone without looking up and was almost involved in an accident.

He funnily lamented that Tapswap may cause a problem someday and maintained he won't participate in the viral Telegram game. Kelvin wrote:

"This tapping thing will cause whahala one day.

"Moto nearly jammed this guy at otigba Enugu just now. Dude was tapping and not looking.

"I think I am the only person who has refused joining. And I won't."

Netizens share their thoughts on Tapswap frenzy

Vickson insight said:

"Tapping from different blessings online that didn't work has now resulted to tapping to earn through an app. I wish you guys good luck."

Christian Uchenna said:

"You are a big man, it is not for you and your fellow big men and women."

Udofia Ndifreke said:

"You know we Nigerians love to overdo things. We don't exercise decorum."

MRisire said:

"Country hard na, some people will be like opportunity comes but once, I need hard currency to maintain a good living in this economy. I rather tap palm wine once or twice a day, than steady taping without season."

Cynthia Simon said:

"Please if you're not tapping like me, keep your opinions to yourself, there's nothing you will say here, that will make sense to those tappers .

"Their hearts are harden.

"Udo ✌️‍♀️‍♀️."

Blessing Anthony said:

"Went to the hospital to give my baby injection, was waiting at the reception area for my turn to reach and half of the people there are busy tapping their screen, shey the money go reach to pay everybody like this."

Man makes N9m from Notcoin airdrop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, won N9 million from Notcoin airdrop.

The author took to X to share his win, which he got by claiming airdrops and asked netizens to share theirs.

Reacting to Tola's Notcoin gain, Obani Ebenezer Nwokoma, a crypto expert, told Legit.ng it was well-deserved and shared why.

