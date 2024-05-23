The sudden Tapswap craze has found its way to a hospital after a Nigerian man was caught in the act

Participation in soon-to-be-launched crypto project Tapswap skyrocketed following the successful launch of Notcoin

A man who caught the crypto enthusiast tapping at his phone repeatedly has shared what happened

Over the past few days, there has been a surge in participation in Tapswap ahead of its launch pool date.

An X user, @seyedele, who visited a hospital was puzzled to find a man furiously tapping at his phone.

The man was doing Tapswap in a hospital. Photo Credit: Tashi-Delek, TikTok/@iam_safeee

Source: Getty Images

@seyedele shared the incident on X and got people talking. He narrated how the man quickly kept his phone when he noticed someone had seen him.

@seyedele wrote:

"Saw one guy tapping furiously at his phone at the hospital yesterday.

"Then he quickly kept his phone when he saw me coming. Which one is that one again?"

Netizens funnily informed him that the man was participating in the Tapswap crypto project.

People react to the Tapswap frenzy

@bossalihu said:

"You went to do pregnancy test?"

@DimejiShonibare said:

" You probably have a bully face."

@SegunApejua said:

"Tap your way to million,

"It's a new type of sport boss."

@Digitalworld113 said:

"TapTapTap. Na d new update be dat."

@Fact_Spewer07 said:

"Bro dey use style ask for update lol."

@rulystweet said:

"Lmaooo why did he keep his phone when he saw you."

@TailorMushroom said:

"Two of my workers do this, my barber was doing it too on Wednesday."

@Martinapogbe said:

"I saw same thing yesterday e be like say na yesterday all us see am oo."

Man escapes road accident while doing Tapswap

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was nearly hit by a vehicle while doing Tapswap.

In a Facebook post, Kelvin recalled that the man kept tapping his phone without looking up and was almost involved in an accident. He funnily lamented that Tapswap may cause a problem someday and maintained he won't participate in the viral Telegram game.

Tapswap became very popular following the success of recently launched crypto project Notcoin.

Source: Legit.ng