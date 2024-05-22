A Nigerian lady, Vera Anyim, is on the news again after announcing her decision to gift a phone to Dunamis

The law graduate received a phone from an anonymous person but insisted on giving the phone to the church

Her decision sparked mixed reactions from netizens who expressed their displeasure over her 'unnecessary' act of generosity

A Nigerian law graduate, Vera Anyim, has been dragged online after announcing her decision to gift a phone to Dunamis church.

Vera first made headlines after she was disgraced by pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, over allegations of false testimony.

Vera Anyim promises to gift phone to Dunamis Photo credit: @richesinyene4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Vera Anyim promises phone to Dunamis church

In a new video shared by @richesinyene4, the woman who had been receiving gifts from Nigerians ever since she went viral promised to give a phone to Dunamis.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Although the brand new phone was gifted to her, Vera said she has no need of it and would rather give it to the church.

The post however sparked outrage from netizens who condemned her decision and dubbed her act of generosity unnecessary.

Vera said in the video:

"Babe howfar? You mean say this phone like this ehh. I go carry this phone go my house. Babe this phone too big o. E be like say I go carry am go drop for Dunamis o. How do you see it? I go drop am for Dunamis abeg. I will be using the small one first. I no wan carry this big phone go drop for house. Nobody go steal am but I want to drop it for Dunamis."

See the post below:

Reactions as Vera promises phone to Dunamis

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about her decision.

@melodylove ( soljays lover) said:

"Her senselessness has gone to another level."

@Asa_Nwanyi_Egede said:

"This woman matter come dey vex me pass my uncle and him wife own."

@Goodycollections thrifts store wrote:

"This woman is so beautiful, u all calling her old won’t grow old be that! Na dynamics start the saga first."

@Funchyvarietiesandgifts said:

"She wants to be setting Dunamis up for drag!"

@Queen Xee said:

"She don make them cancel law for noun they school now sets hard questions for their students madam shame suppose dey catch you."

@fhaevorcymon001 added:

"You lost a very good opportunity."

Vera Anyim desires to cruise with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Vera Anyim, who went viral after Pastor Enenche humiliated her, made a bold statement about her ambitions.

Vera explained that her next step was to meet Davido and Sabinus, and she asked everyone to pray for her.

Source: Legit.ng