A Nigerian lady, who discovered a market where fresh pepper and tomatoes are cheap, bought them in large quantities

The lady said she visited Kara Market at Ibeju Lekki, where she bought N2000 worth of pepper and N2500 worth of tomatoes

A lot of people have stormed her comment section to express their surprise that the food items are that cheap

A lady posted a video on TikTok showing the amount of fresh pepper and tomatoes she bought in a Lagos market.

In the video posted by @kermiepurp, the lady said she discovered the market at Ibeju Lekki, as she disclosed that tomatoes are cheap there.

The lady bought fresh pepper worth N2000 and tomatoes worth NN2500. Photo credit: TikTok/@kermiepurp.

Source: TikTok

She bought N2000 worth of pepper tied in a small cellophane bag and one basket of tomatoes.

Lady who bought tomatoes at cheap price in Ibeju Lekki

The lady disclosed in the video that the basket of tomatoes cost N2500, and many people were surprised at the low price she mentioned.

When asked the name of the market, she said Kara market. Many expressed their desire to visit the market and buy tomatoes and pepper.

Others, however, said the two food items are cheap because it is the season when they are produced in large quantities.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Jesus Baby said:

"It’s tomatoes season, come back in June, you will buy it for double the price."

@Benita commented:

"Ahh don’t be deceived, this is the season!"

@Ogenaya said:

"Did you just say the basket of tomatoes is 2500? Ah ah."

@Maryam Maaji commented:

"Tomatoes is expensive in some places but here in north where I am 150 naira tomatoe can cook small stew."

@Amor reacted:

"In abuja the big basket is 7,500 and big bag of rodo is 5,000 plus speak Hausa."

@thora pearl reacted:

"Please drop the full description of how to get to the place."

Source: Legit.ng