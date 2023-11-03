A POS operator was defrauded of N75,000 by a cunning scammer who used fake money to pay for a transfer

The unsuspecting woman made the deposit for the fraudster after he claimed he wanted to make a bank transfer from her POS machine

However, she was shocked to discover that the money she received was actually paper notes cleverly disguised as naira bills

A shocking incident of a POS scam occurred in Nigeria, where a POS operator was duped of N75,000 by a crafty con artist who used counterfeit money to pay for a bank transfer.

The victim, a woman who runs a small shop with a POS terminal, was approached by the scammer who pretended to be a customer.

He requested to make a bank transfer of N75,000 from her POS machine and handed over a bundle of cash to her as payment.

The woman, trusting the customer, did not check the cash and proceeded with the transfer.

However, she was horrified to find out later that the cash she received was actually worthless paper notes that were carefully wrapped with genuine naira bills on the top and bottom.

The scammer had managed to deceive her with his fake money and escape with her hard-earned money.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User2947836586207 reacted:

"Somebody could not have done it unknowingly."

Bettyjane2608 said:

"They gave her paper in the first place na isiju dem use for her wey go make her Dey see money."

Useró666770187755:

"Count the paper first make we see if e reach 75 pieces."

Tomi:

"This kind of thing has happened to my mum just that they reversed the money to my mum almost immediately the guy left she waited for days."

Ishegdex:

"How many of us dialing the number9."

Fimi Darayo:

"My own was 40k from 1k every thing turn to 100 naira each now I no do pos again."

POS operator in tears after collecting fake N100k from customer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Point of Sale (POS) operator broke down in tears following her sad experience at her workplace.

According to the heartbroken lady with the handle @ faviebliz, a fraudster who posed as a customer deposited fake 100,000 naira notes at her shop.

She shared a sad video of the notes and broke down in tears in the video as netizens sympathised with her.

