Mixed reactions have trailed a picture shared online showing a typical sample of a Yoruba marriage list

The marriage list which was divided into two parts required the groom to provide a Holy Bible, engagement and wedding rings

In the first part, the groom was required to give cash totaling N21,800 to the bride's mother, bride's father as well as a dowry of N5k

A man identified as Omoba Adeoba has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing a picture of a Yoruba marriage list.

According to him, the list shared in Rant HQ Extention group on Facebook is a real sample.

The list has a Holy Bible in its second part. Photo Credit: Omoba Adeoba, Hubpages, Wedding feferity

Source: Facebook

The marriage list which has been tagged cheap by some netizens was divided into two parts. The first part contained things and persons the groom was expected to settle.

The bride price (Owo Ori) was put at N5k, while the bride's mother (Iya Omo) and bride's father (Baba Omo) were to be given N3k each.

The second part contained items like 50 yams, a leather box, an umbrella, Holy Bible amongst others.

Social media reactions

Anyanwu Esther Agoh said:

"Serious.

"Ladies too cheap there.

"My Yoruba brothers that married Igbo ladies. You know what I mean."

Akande Mathew Olusegun said:

"Anyanwu Esther Agoh it's not about cheap. They aren't commodities or goods so they should not be cost or cheap. What matters is that they love each other and treat each other with respect. If you check your marriages, the cost of buying the wife is the reason many treat their wives are maid and her opinion barely counts instead of being a partner who both are to build together.

"There are your sisters who married our brothers are so fulfilled and happy they did and they agree sometimes the prices are unreasonable. It's marriage not business transaction or slave buying trade where the highest bidder takes it home."

Kingsley Kelechi said:

"This is very cheap."

Ebele Mabia said:

"Nice list indeed.

"But what is Holy Bible doing in a traditional marriage list.i come in peace."

Saifullah Aliyu said:

"Wow... That is nice.. Not so much expensive.. One of the best marriage lists. For this one i respect Yoruba ppls."

Source: Legit.ng