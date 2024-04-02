Social media users are reacting as a lady who recently got married showed the array of items presented at her traditional wedding

The lady posted a video of the numerous items and said her man paid her bride price in full as nothing was left to

Congratulatory messages trailed the video after it went viral on TikTok, where people wanted to know the bride's state of origin

Many reactions trailed the video of a lady who showed people the array of times brought to her traditional wedding.

In the video, which went viral on TikTok, the bride was seen posing in front of the gifts alongside her man.

The lady and her man posed beside the array of gifts. Photo credit: TikTok/@_gigibby.

The bride noted that her bride price was paid in full and that her man left no stone unturned as tradition demanded.

The video immediately sparked reactions after people saw the numerosity of things laid out during the traditional wedding.

There were detergents, brand-new boxes, drinks of assorted types, and many more.

Social media users who reacted congratulated the lady, but others were more keen on finding out her state of origin.

Watch the video below:

