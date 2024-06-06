Lagos Student Captivates Audience Advocating Free Education in Debate Competition
- A young student from Lagos, who represented her school in a debate competition, captured the attention of many
- In the heartwarming video, the young girl advocated for free education, taking time to explain her reasons
- She revealed that education is the best gift that can be passed down to the younger generation, enabling them to transform the world
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A Lagos student representing her school in a debate competition won widespread admiration.
In a touching video, the girl passionately argued for free education, explaining her viewpoint.
She expressed that education is the greatest legacy for the younger generation, empowering them to change the world, as shared by @iam_mamaonimama.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Richard said:
“Why that man wey sit down for judge table resemble tinubu abi na only me see am.”
Expensivecrown1 wrote:
“I did more than this nah thrift I Dey collect online oooo.”
Lawal ololade commented:
“Make person tag efo tete family.”
Azeez Adewale:
“I do debate tire I always support the motion which say doctor is better that farmer nah welder I later do.”
Pelolas_Hair:
"I do debate tire I later turn wig vendor.”
African_Dreamer:
“I did more than this, na tap tap tap I dey do now.”
Wealth Gemstones:
“Education is better than money kheeeeee.”
Optimist d slim:
“I did the same , buh today , I’m a certified POS attendant.”
Theadeoflagos:
“To una wey do debate tire for secondary school abeg where una dey now.”
Temi lola:
“Me wey Dey higher institution self no fit talk for front of people like this I love your courage baby girl.”
Onyenemeka Divine Ariguzo:
“Who else noticed the first girl's sandals.”
Tiwa:
“The third girl. Education is better than money khedi. In next 10yrs I go play you this video.”
Lady wins scholarship worth N17 million
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, studying for her MSc in Pharmaceutical Sciences, recently announced her achievement of winning the esteemed Allan Ferguson Scholarship.
She detailed in a video that this scholarship granted an extraordinary 17 million naira to its recipients.
Additionally, she praised Aston University for offering her a fantastic environment to succeed and complete her education.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady, having recently completed her studies, revealed that she had achieved a first-class honours degree from the Law Department.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.