A young student from Lagos, who represented her school in a debate competition, captured the attention of many

In the heartwarming video, the young girl advocated for free education, taking time to explain her reasons

She revealed that education is the best gift that can be passed down to the younger generation, enabling them to transform the world

She expressed that education is the greatest legacy for the younger generation, empowering them to change the world, as shared by @iam_mamaonimama.

Richard said:

“Why that man wey sit down for judge table resemble tinubu abi na only me see am.”

Expensivecrown1 wrote:

“I did more than this nah thrift I Dey collect online oooo.”

Lawal ololade commented:

“Make person tag efo tete family.”

Azeez Adewale:

“I do debate tire I always support the motion which say doctor is better that farmer nah welder I later do.”

Pelolas_Hair:

"I do debate tire I later turn wig vendor.”

African_Dreamer:

“I did more than this, na tap tap tap I dey do now.”

Wealth Gemstones:

“Education is better than money kheeeeee.”

Optimist d slim:

“I did the same , buh today , I’m a certified POS attendant.”

Theadeoflagos:

“To una wey do debate tire for secondary school abeg where una dey now.”

Temi lola:

“Me wey Dey higher institution self no fit talk for front of people like this I love your courage baby girl.”

Onyenemeka Divine Ariguzo:

“Who else noticed the first girl's sandals.”

Tiwa:

“The third girl. Education is better than money khedi. In next 10yrs I go play you this video.”

