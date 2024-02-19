French striker, Kylian Mbappe has reportedly signed five-year contract with Spanish giant, Real Madrid.

Madrid, Spain- Paris Saint-Germain striker, Kylian Mbappe, has reportedly reached an agreement and signed a contract with Real Madrid.

According to the Spanish newspaper MARCA, Mbappe and Real, Madrid reached an agreement two weeks ago and he will become a player of the Spanish giant on July 1.

The transfer sage which started in 2017 is finally set to come to an end seven years later.

“When the player met with PSG last Tuesday to inform them that he would be leaving the club on June 30, he asked him not to be presented with any new renewal offer.

“The reason was that he had already signed his signature on the contract that would tie him to Real Madrid for five seasons, as had been suspected in Paris for some time.”

It was gathered that the contract will tie Mbappe to Real Madrid for five seasons (2024-2029).

The 25-year-old striker is expected to become the highest paid player in the but with a salary not too far from the highest paid players in the squad, who are Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and David Alaba.

Sources said the salary will cover a range between 15 and 20 million net per year plus bonus for objectives during the five years that the contract will last.

Mbappe announces PSG exit as free agent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mbappe announced his intention to exit PSG this summer. Mbappe, whose contract expires in the summer, informed the French champions of his choice.

The details of his departure are still being worked out as both sides discuss whether he will depart for a transfer fee or forego his salary to support PSG's financial stability.

PSG and Mbappe are expected to reveal their decision in the following months. According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG's top executive, Nasser Al Khelafi, was informed of the development on Thursday, February 15.

