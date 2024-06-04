Nigerian Super Eagles stars, Ahmed Musa and the now-retired goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, were spotted engaging in a humorous exchange

The footage showcased the duo standing side by side, animatedly using hand gestures as they discussed topics of significance to the

The erstwhile colleagues seemed to be reconnecting over shared recollections, chuckling and enjoying a comfortable camaraderie in each other’s company

Enyeama and Ahmed Musa reunite. Photo credit: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

These old teammates looked like they were catching up on old times, sharing laughs and feeling relaxed around each other, as shown by @ahmedmusa7718.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

