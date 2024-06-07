A humorous video of a young graduate dancing during his graduation photo shoot captured significant online attention

A lady, who appeared impatient, advised the graduate to stay calm so the photographer could take the picture

He continued to dance, demonstrating how much graduating from the Engineering department after five years meant to him

A viral video showcased a recent engineering graduate dancing joyfully during his graduation photo shoot.

Despite a lady’s attempts to calm him down so the photographer could snap the picture, the graduate couldn't contain his excitement.

Man dances at photo studio as PA gets frustrated. Photo credit: Getty Images. For illustration purposes. Depicted person not related.

Source: Getty Images

His energetic dance moves highlighted the sheer happiness of completing his five-year engineering degree, as shown by @trumpeli.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adeleke5511 said:

“If the photographer is good. The result should be great.”

Hartw:

“Na the same blood dey run for you and camera man body.”

Atanda273:

“Omo celebration no go seize for our family ooo.”

Classy abisola:

“Nae know wetin lidc don show am o.”

Coh_ray:

“This is exactly when I like to shoot When my client is in a goofy mood sweet unawares.”

Habeeb:

“I need to see the results.”

Aminah:

“Really can't wait guyssignout in few weeks and my convocation is in 3/4 months.”

Bigwimmy:

“U con still have ogba as photographer.”

Rge:

“Not the photographer dancing along with you.”

Oluwapamilerin:

“This ur dancing step is funny.”

Lokodimus:

“Camera man wey sabi work go don cook.”

Mide:

“NICO to the world. Love your vibes fr.”

Enitanolaey:

“Stand well keh? upon all the shege dance abeg.”

Hatinuke janne:

“The lady is frustrated already.”

Khemistry:

“Na only you know Wetin your eyes see abeg dance.”

Tolulope.oloko:

“Na from the leg tap I begin suspect.”

Stephine:

“Mood jor when you know you're done abegg.”

Source: Legit.ng