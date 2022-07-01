A video of an Hausa man speaking fluent Igbo language has gone viral on social media and stirred mixed reactions

The man whose name is not immediately clear said he named his child Ngozi due to his love for the Igbo language

Many people gathered around him as he was being interviewed in Igbo after which someone gave him some money

A video in which an Hausa man was seen speaking Igbo has attracted the attention of netizens.

The video has also stirred mixed reactions especially as the man revealed that he named his child Ngozi because of his love for the Igbo language.

The man's video has gone viral online. Photo credit: @Themannnaman.

Source: Twitter

The original source of the viral video is not known, but it was sighted on several Twitter handles including that of @Themannnaman.

In the video, the man used the language correctly, attracting the attention of passersby some of whom gathered to take a look.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before he left the scene, the person who was interviewing him gave him some money for his efforts.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@kaizer747 said:

"I genuinely teared up watching this. Politicians have done a lot of damage to us as a people. A united Nigeria is possible if we eschew all the bickering and ethnic bigotry."

@Dan__Ismail said:

"This is not new bro. The numbers of Igbo speaking Hausa in the north are much more than the Hausa speaking Igbos in the east."

@thatanambrababe said:

"Hausas are wonderful people! I’ve been with them, and done business with them. They’re trustworthy, and they trust to, given that you don’t betray that trust. They love so much and aren’t even scared of eating in the same plate with you."

@GENERALKEN01 said:

"After everything the Igbo guy gave him money. That's Igbos for you we know how to show Brotherly love irrespective of where you are from."

Nigerian lady uses Yoruba language to teach data science

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady used Yoruba Language to teach data science.

The smart lady named Wurola Oyewusi broke down some basic terms on the subject using her mother tongue.

Many netizens who saw the video expressed a deep love for it, saying they understood the lessons.

Source: Legit.ng