A brilliant Nigerian student, Akanmu David Oluwatomiwa, has emerged as the overall best-graduating student in UNILAG

The student was also the best from both the faculty of engineering and his department, with many awards

Many people who saw that he had a clean 5.0 CGPA backed by proof of his result congratulated him

A young Nigerian man, AKANMU David Oluwatomiwa, has shown people that there is indeed pride in academic brilliance.

David graduated with a 5.0 CGPA to become the overall best-graduating student from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Best student from UNILAG

He revealed on X that he graduated from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He got many awards at UNILAG's 54th convocation ceremony.

David said that though his academic feat looked unreal on paper, he wrote about how he achieved it.

A photo of his official result showed he did not fall below a 5.00 CGPA throughout his semester in school.

"This guy is good. but i can swear to Jesus, he was helped at a point on God there’s no way you won’t get a B in engineering, especially with the labs where they distribute random grades."

"Congratulations. Now man gotta go do Msc outside then start working in a foreign land and impact all that wisdom in a foreign economy that’s working and protecting its citizens. Well you know the drill my people."

