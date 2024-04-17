Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has informed netizens that WhatsApp has rolled out a chat filter feature to make the platform even better

Mark announced the WhatsApp update on his verified Facebook page and shared how it would aid users on the leading social media platform

The new development sent WhatsApp users into a frenzy as many people described it as a welcome initiative

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has announced a new chat filter feature for its social media platform WhatsApp.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 16, Mark shared a screenshot of what the new feature looks like on WhatsApp.

Mark Zuckerberg said the new feature helps people to find important messages fast. Photo Credit: Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Facebook

According to the billionaire, the chat filter feature would help users find important messages quickly. Mark wrote:

"Rolling out chat filters on WhatsApp so you can find important messages fast. Thanks for the reminder, John."

Mark's announcement has been hailed by WhatsApp users as people shared how it would benefit them.

Mixed reactions trail Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp announcement

Patrick Chijioke said:

"That sounds like a handy feature!

"Chat filters can definitely make it easier to navigate through conversations and find important messages quickly.

"Good on for rolling out useful updates."

Данчо Полицая said:

"That's exactly what we need, Markie! Another great invention to make our lives easy and completed! It's incredible how much you did for us, brother and I am truly honored to be your friend forever and support you in everything you do!"

Cheryl Stinson said:

"I love it! You guys make it easy to track messages. Thank you for the new features."

Nechelee TV said:

"Nice one.

"We can't also wait for you to monetize us here in Nigeria.

"Trust me, I will wholeheartedly give you some native foods you will love to enjoy till forever."

Bli Made Jayen said:

"Thank you for launching this feature to make our work easier."

dr haya gamer said:

"Very Impressive, Best player in history ."

Clement Ogboyan Garuba said:

"Wow! This is a great improvement. Keep up the good work ."

WhatsApp introduces new feature for groups

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that WhatsApp had announced a new feature that allows users to create unnamed group chats.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of the new feature on his Facebook page with a group titled Rocco & Li-Chen.

Despite being a minor update, the convenience of not having to name each group chat manually will prove beneficial for sending group messages for one-time events. TechCrunch reported that unnamed groups will be restricted to six participants.

Source: Legit.ng