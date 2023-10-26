A video revealing a Nigerian student's abysmal performance in the 2023 WASSCE has shocked netizens

Discussions ensued about the possible causes behind the student's failure in key subjects such as Mathematics and English

The student scored F9 in eight subjects, including Civic Education, Chemistry, Biology, Government, Literature in English, and Christian Religious Studies, while managing to obtain a D in Economics

A student performed poorly in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A video circulating on social media revealed he got F9 grades in important subjects like Mathematics and English.

Student's poor performance in WASSCE exams sparks worry

The student also received F9 grades in Civic Education, Chemistry, Biology, Government, Literature in English, and Christian Religious Studies.

The breadth of failure has raised concerns about the student's academic abilities.

As the video gained traction on social media, people speculated about the possible causes behind the student's poor performance.

Reactions trail student's poor performance in WASSCE exams

The widespread attention garnered by the student's performance has prompted discussions.

Man who cleared WAEC spends 19 years in university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Balogun Olujide, a 63-year-old rat poison seller at the BRT bus terminal in Oshodi, Lagos, finally graduated from the Lagos State University (LASU) after 19 years.

Olujide, who gained admission into LASU in 2004 for a four-year degree programme in History and International Studies, could not graduate on time due to a case of missing results that took a long time to resolve.

Olujide's academic journey started in 1993 when he cleared his WAEC in secondary school. He then proceeded to LASU for a diploma course in Philosophy in 1998, which he completed in two years. He was admitted to the History and International Studies department as a Direct Entry student in the 2004/2005 academic session.

