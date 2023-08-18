A lady relocated to the United States of America, USA to commence her PhD studies on a fully-funded scholarship

The lady, Vee Kativhu, said she will study for her PhD in Education Leadership and Policy at Claremont Graduate University

Vee posted photos on Twitter showing when she packed her things in bags, getting ready to relocate to the USA

A lady got a fully-funded scholarship to study for her PhD at Claremont Graduate University, USA.

The lady, Vee Kativhu, posted photos showing when she relocated from Oxford, UK, to the USA.

Vee relocated to America to commence her PhD. Photo credit: Twitter/@VeeKativhu and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: Twitter

Vee revealed that she is going to the USA to get a degree in Education Leadership and Policy.

She said the PhD would make her an expert in her field, and she expressed her joy for the journey so far.

Lady moves to USA to study at Claremont Graduate University

Vee revealed that her school teacher once told her that she was not good enough when she was in junior school.

Her words:

"I’m actually going to be a Dr of Education, a PhD holder, An expert in my field. Wow. The funny part is a few years ago, my teacher told me I shouldn’t even bother applying to Oxford University for my undergrad because I wasn’t ‘good enough.'

See Vee's tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as lady relocates to USA

@MACKIE12037366 commented:

"Goodwill and God's protection are my faraway wishes to you."

@avvloudmind said:

"Followed Vee’s journey since Oxford and she’s such an inspiration. It’s so beautiful to see."

@EricOmbasa commented:

"Congratulations. I wish you further exploits on your already well-accomplished journey."

@nhlanhlazimu97 said:

"Congratulations. Go get the knowledge and come develop us here at home."

@Giftjes said:

"Congratulations Vee, I've been following your journey and I am honestly proud of you."

@FanelesibongeCM reacted:

"Congratulations and all the best on your new journey! May it be smooth and joyful!"

Source: Legit.ng