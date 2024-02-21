A lady who had studied law and graduated from the Department of Law revealed her surprising career choice

She posted a video where she showed clips of her graduation ceremony and her sewing skills

She explained that despite being trained as a lawyer, she found her passion in tailoring and decided to pursue it

Many people would assume that a law degree is a ticket to a lucrative and prestigious career, but one lady proved that there is more to life than following the conventional path.

She shared her inspiring story on social media, where she revealed that she had studied law and graduated from the Department of Law, but chose to become a tailor instead.

The lady now practice tailoring. Photo credit: @mubaludesigns/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She posted a video on @mubaludesigns that captured her journey, from the day she received her certificate and wore her gown, to the day she cut and stitched fabrics.

She depicted that although she had completed her legal education and training, she is currently pursuing her passion in tailoring and fashion design.

Beards of Islam said:

“My opinion, And this is from my years of observation, There is too much society pressure on certain college degrees.”

Sharon ke:

“I am a firstborn my mum forced me to do computer science but I wanted to do interior design, have never felt enough in this course hope I will be okay.”

Marlon_zw:

“After going through that abuse from UNZA.”

Star93838:

“Chasing the bag is all that matters.”

Meedah:

“Hi, please did yoU go to law school?”

FOREVER GLAMO:

“How i want to be with my make up business.”

Con_stance:

“Sis this is one of my biggest dream honestly God when.”

Muka:

“Thank God that have found someone to help me. mama i need your help i just finished school so i need same mentaship and counseling please help.”

Buju055:

“It's life banah.”

Claire Rian:

“Iam here to remind everyone that we study wat we want n do wat we love it really doesn't matter wat we are Stoaying but instead wat shall we do after.”

Steve Yaw:

“It will still be nice having you at the bar though.”

Fred Viva:

“After school we enter street go hustle.”

Julia:

“Plz I want to learn where is ur location.”

Nigerian lady who combines law and tailoring, makes first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an inspiring story of a Nigerian lady who juggled her law degree and her tailoring business and emerged with a first-class honours has gone viral on TikTok.

The talented woman, who studied at the prestigious University of Ibadan, managed to excel in both her academic pursuits and her creative passion without neglecting either of them.

The video captured the moment she walked up to the stage to collect her certificate, beaming with joy and pride on her face.

