A Nigerian lady has shared an emotional video narrating how her boyfriend broke her heart after six years

The heartbroken lady revealed that her boyfriend secretly entered a relationship with her best friend and got her pregnant

According to her, she had wanted to get pregnant for him but he always insisted that he was not ready to have a baby

A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears after her boyfriend dumped her to be with her best friend.

A touching video showed the lady crying uncontrollably as she narrated her painful ordeal with her ex-boyfriend.

Lady in tears as relationship crashes Photo credit: @senorita325/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady says relationship lasted for six years

The lady identified on TikTok as @senorita0325 disclosed that she dated the man for six years before he broke her heart without pity.

Narrating what happened, she revealed that her boyfriend got her best friend pregnant after insisting that he wasn't ready for babies.

She always wanted to get pregnant for him and bear the shame of being a baby mama because she loved him so much, not knowing that he didn't love her in return.

She wrote:

“My story is long, I couldn't keep it in anymore. I'm so hurt I feel like doing something crazy. He kept me all for himself for 6years, 6 good years only for me to hear he got my best friend pregnant. But I wanted to get pregnant for him.

"I was ready to take all the insult and shame that comes with having a baby outside marriage because of how I love him but he kept telling me how he didn't want any baby for now(which he didn't want from me in particular) but he had the mind to go get my best friend pregnant.

"Then I confronted him, i wanted him to come out clean and tell me the truth but instead, he lied to my face which broke everything in me have kept quiet since and he doesn't know I have found out the truth but I pray he sees this video and I pray he doesn't see good things in life for hurting me this deep.”

Reactions as lady weeps over broken relationship

Netizens on TikTok took to the comments section to share their heartbreaking experiences with men.

Anuoluwapo Blessing said:

“My sister my own na 7years 3 aborrtion, one miscarriage, I still lost my 11 month old daughter, 7 years of pain, he never support or loved me yet her lie and kept me for 7 years I can't even start.”

D reacted:

“Let's leave the guy first but that your best friend no do well o do Note: avoid female friend E get why.”

Rubi said:

“Sister in heart break I did 12yrs nothing show, my sister did 9yrs nothing show.”

PHAIR reacted:

“Same here oh only for me to receive a call aug first that he has given birth that day. I confronted him earlier when I saw it in the dream 3 times.”

Viviluv43 said:

“Mine was 9 years of relationship on that faithful night I went through his phone and I found out that he already has a baby of six months as of then.”

Watch the video below:

Lady in tears as relationship crashes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady could not hold back tears after ending things with the love of her life.

In a video, she revealed that they had dated for about eight years, but she didn't feel happy in the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng