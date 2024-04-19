A video of a caring little boy showing affection towards his pregnant mother has triggered emotions online

The sweet little boy informed his unborn sibling in mother’s womb to take it easy and not hurt their mother

Social media users who watched the video took turns to applaud the pregnant mum for raising such an amazing child

A pregnant woman has shared a video showcasing her little son's reaction when she faced painful contractions.

The little boy showed off his affectionate side and his actions melted the hearts of many on TikTok.

Little boy cares for pregnant mother Photo credit: @mslamour_/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Caring little boy pleads with unborn sibling

The proud mum identified on TikTok as @mslamour_ shared a video of the boy caressing her baby bump and talking to his unborn sibling.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He pleaded with his sibling not to hurt their mother and reiterated that he loved them both so much.

He also informed his unborn sibling that their mother was too fragile to be hurt, adding that if he was all grown like their father, he would have taken proper care of their mother and his unborn sibling.

Furthermore, the little boy struck a deal with his unborn sibling that if he didn't hurt their mother, they will do something fun.

In his words:

“Could you be careful with my mum, she's fragile. She's part of our family and you are part of our family too. Your brother loves you, don't hurt her. She loves us, she doesn't want to be hurt. She doesn't want to go to the doctors all the time. If you try and be your best and not hurt mama, we will do something fun together.”

Reactions trail video of caring little child

The TikTok video sparked reactions from netizens who were astonished by the little boy’s kind words.

Jenn reacted:

“As a children's therapist, people will ask me what the biggest thing they can do to help. Their kids is, and I tell them to help them learn feelings vocabulary. Kids act out their feelings until we give them language. What a beautiful example.”

Ebony said:

“I keep saying men who are gentle and loving started that way as a child. Those early years help direct the trajectory of everything moving forward! Good job mama.”

@gdenisethagreat reacted:

"She's fragile" The fact that he knows that already! How beautifu!”

CICI said:

“He would be able to get everything he wanted out of me with no fight.”

Thandah9210 said:

“This is what the devil is fighting each day. Pure love that transcends from the father to the mom to children. This is so wholesome.”

Rachy1 reacted:

“Your husband must be a healed man. Kids usually learn from parents. You have a beautiful home. May God keep it beautiful throughout this life till eternity and beyond.”

@user2867461470392 said:

“I don't even have words! What a sweet sweet soul! Y'all have raised an amazing little human!”

Watch the video below:

Caring little boy consoles mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother gushed over her friendly little son who gets so touched whenever he hears her crying from a distance.

A TikTok video showed her breaking down in tears and in a split second, the sweet boy came running to know why his mother cried.

Source: Legit.ng