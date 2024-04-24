A Nigerian man ran into a bus driver who worked in the nursery school he attended as a child in Gboko, Benue state

The man, Takema Akôm Smith, said the man was his school bus driver at Kusaki Nursery School in Gboko

Takema identified the man as 'Maigida' and noted that he had not seen him for the past 30 years

A Nigerian man saw a man who worked as a bus driver in his school when he was in nursery.

The man, Takema Akôm Smith, recalled that the bus driver worked at Kusaki Nursery School in Gboko, Benue state.

The man said he had not seen the bus driver for 30 years. Photo credit: Facebook/Takema Akom Smith.

Source: Facebook

Takema said he has not seen the man for 30 years but he recently ran into him.

He recalled that he and other children used to call the driver 'Maigida.' He took a photo with the man and posted it on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Other Facebook users who attended the same school acknowledged knowing the man.

See some reactions below:

Hajia Erdoo Azenda said:

"Wow! Maigida, maigida, that's how we would be shouting whenever we see him coming to pick us up to school. I used to cry while going to school, so anytime he came to pick us, he be like chance chance let her come in before she starts crying. I used to sit in front. What a memory. May God continue to keep him."

Joy Tofi Steve Orshio said:

"There were two Maigida, the other was smallish and younger, and then Danlamin. Those were the first three drivers. I was among Kusaki's first graduating set."

Sende Maureen Ilumun commented:

"Oh wow he hasn’t changed a-bit..Drop his contact let’s call him."

Akaakar Emmanuella Nguemo said:

"Back then, he was the driver of a yellow coaster bus."

NYSC member told to become a school bus driver

Meanwhile, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member was taken aback by the duty his place of primary assignment tasked him with.

In a trending video, he revealed his PPA asked him to become the school's bus driver and expressed displeasure over it.

Many internet users were in stitches over the corper's venting and dropped funny comments trolling him.

Source: Legit.ng