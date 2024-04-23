A Nigerian woman has cried out to the general public for urgent help to fix her roof, which was blown off by wind

The story of the woman was shared on X by Bakare Gboyega Abdullahi, who identified the old woman as Mama Atoke

Bakare said Mama Atoke lives alone in the house in Ikire, Irewole local government of Osun State

An old woman is in need of public help to fix her house after heavy wind badly damaged the roof.

The pitiful story of the old woman was shared on social media by Bakare Gboyega Abdullahi.

The woman's house was partly damaged by wind. Photo credit: Bakare Gboyega Abdullahi.

Source: UGC

Bakare also sent the story to Legit.ng and identified the old woman as Mama Atoke, noting that she lives alone and in her 90s.

Bakare wrote on X:

"It was the last year's rains that blew off her weak roofing. She has lived under the direct glare of the elements since then. The rains are about to start again, and she has no hope that she will not suffer the cold stands of rain again. She is in her 90s with no helper."

In a separate chat with Legit.ng, Bakare said Mama Atoke lives in Osun state. He specifically mentioned the area:

"She lives in Ikire, UNIOSUN road, Atoto area. Atoto is in Ikire, Irewole local government of Osun State. Her child, who built the house, passed away years ago. She lives alone in the house."

Bakare said the woman needed urgent help to rehabilitate the house before the heavy rains would set in.

He called on public-spirited individuals to urgently come to Mama Atoke's aid. He said those interested in helping the old woman should call 09011571161.

Man asks Femi Otedola for help

A Nigerian student, Muhamada Lawal, has cried out for help because he needs financial assistance to treat himself.

Lawal is a sickle cell patient and has been in and out of hospitals for many years, which has made him quit school.

Legit.ng spoke to Lawal, and he said he believed business mogul Femi Otedola could come to his aid, which was why he wrote him a letter.

Source: Legit.ng