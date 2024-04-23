A Nigerian man living in Canada resorted to braiding his wife's hair himself, and netizens said he did it well

In the video, the lady said a salon visit in Canada could cost her N217k, which was why her husband made the hair for her

Checks online show that getting a box braid in Canada could cost as high as CAD 105 (N82,000) to CAD 245 (N178,000)

A Nigerian man based in Canada impressed ladies online after he was spotted braiding his wife's hair.

The man's wife noted in the caption of the TikTok clip that a single salon visit in Canada could cost her at least N217k.

The man's wife said making hair in Canada could cost N217k. Photo credit: TikTok/@agathaanubalu.

To save money, the man braided the hair himself. Netizens who watched the video said he did an excellent job.

How much does salon visit cost in Canada?

In the video posted on the TikTok handle of Agatha Anubalu, the wife sat down and allowed her husband to do the braiding with attachments.

According to a price list on one stylist's website, getting a style such as box braids done in Canada could cost between CAD 105 (N82,000) and CAD 245 (N178,000).

Reactions as man makes his wife's hair

@Julobae said:

"Please, is your husband single?"

@Doveedah said:

"I’m more concerned about the payment method. Oga collect your money oo no gree for her."

@Joy Muna said:

"You don't know what God has done for you by giving you a man who knows how to braid hair."

@OBIANUJU commented:

"I no trust my husband reach for where hot water dey."

@karNie said:

"Not soo good but it's cute because it was made with love."

@Mamaafrica234 said:

"Your husband be looking like. No be dis yeye kiss I want ooo.. get up come nd pay inside."

Lady in UK makes her hair herself

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged.

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute.

