A lady who was a candidate in the just concluded JAMB-UTME has come out to share her experience

The candidate, Prisca Pinket, said she did not find the JAMB-UTME Use of English questions hard

As she awaits the results of the 2024 JAMB-UTME, Prisca is confident that she will secure the cut-off mark for tertiary institutions in Nigeria

As candidates await the release of the 2024 JAMB-UTME result, a candidate has shared her experience after the nationwide exam.

The candidate said she did not find the UTME Use of English questions hard, insisting the questions were cheap.

The candidate said UTME's Use of English questions were cheap.

Sharing her experience in a TikTok video, Prisca Pinket said the questions she saw in the past questions she used to study did not show up in the exam.

Prisca said her own UTME Use of English question could be different from the one given to other candidates.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is yet to release the results for the 2024 exercise.

Checking 2024 JAMB results online

Candidates need to score a certain cut-off mark to be considered for admission in their chosen fields of study in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

When released, the UTME 2024 results can be checked by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 on the phone number you used to register for the examination during the registration process.

The results can only be checked and accessed after the examination body gives candidates the green light to do so.

Watch Prisca's video below:

Reactions to Prisca's video

@Bilal said:

"Are there some words we should be familiar with about the jamb please?"

@Thè īñtrøvért said:

"Thanks for the positive thoughts."

@swantymimi12 commented

"God, I pray we will come out with good results amen."

@mystic raven said:

"Please do they change the questions?"

JAMB speaks on release of 2024 UTME result

Meanwhile, candidates are anxiously waiting for the 2024 JAMB-UTME results to be released.

JAMB disclosed that the first batch of the UTME results will be out "any moment soon".

JAMB stated this on Saturday, April 20, on X (formerly Twitter) while responding to inquiries.

