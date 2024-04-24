A Nigerian 'slay queen' has shared a video showing the house chores she had to do after visiting her parents in the village

It was like a chores marathon as she went from frying garri to disposing waste, chopping fire and slicing cabbage

Netizens who watched the video shared via the TikTok app recounted their experiences at their parents' house

A beautiful young lady has shared a hilarious video detailing her stressful experience at the village.

A video trending on the TikTok app showed the 'slay queen' switching to a hardworking girl after landing at her parents' house.

Nigerian lady who visited parents' house performs house chores Photo credit: Jasmineofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady performs lots of chores in village

The lady identified as @_jasmineofficial_ on the platform revealed that she paid a visit to her parents and they gave her loads of work to do.

She shared a compilation video showing the series of house chores she had to do for her family from Monday to Saturday.

The young lady sliced cabbage, carrots, and all the things needed for a salad. She went ahead to dispose waste, cut firewood for cooking amongst other chores.

She captioned the video:

“POV: I went to the village to see my parents.”

Reactions as slay queen performs house chores

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions from netizens who were able to relate to her situation.

GeminiI Queen reacted:

“My mum after one day rest. U go work like maid ooo from the next day.”

@oyinda reacted:

“Hmmm, this sartuday that passed. was my intro i haven't been able to move since Saturday cause of body aches from all the work I did.”

@saida said:

“You respect them enough to help them i pray guidance to you, your a good daughter it's all that matters.”

Maya reacted:

“Mothers don't know how we are respected away from home my mum will send me to go grind pepper mix in the junction no respect.”

Oma reacted:

“Omo family house go humble you.”

Linda Sampedey said:

“Correct wife material.”

Watch the video below:

Slay queen hustles like 'agbero' at mall

