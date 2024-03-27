A Nigerian man recently asked some random strangers on the road to choose between N5000 and a mystery gift

The first two strangers chose to go with N5000 while the last person decided to go with the mystery gift

Surprisingly, the mystery gift was a 30-second grocery shopping and the lucky lady packed items worth over N200k

A Nigerian content creator visited the University of Lagos to put smiles on the faces of some random students.

The man identified as @ositapopcorn on TikTok held a paper signifying a mystery gift on one hand and N5,000 on the other hand.

Lady shops for free at mall Photo credit: @ositapopcorn/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lucky lady goes grocery shopping

He approached some random strangers and asked them to choose between N5000 and the mystery gift.

Two out of the three strangers he met chose N5000 while the last person, a lady, chose the mystery gift.

The mystery gift was a 30-second free grocery shopping at a mall. The lady who chose the mystery gift was taken to the mall to shop for 30 seconds.

She didn't play with the time given at all as the video showed her switching from a soft-looking lady to a 'sharp' girl.

She took bottles of groundnut oil, different kinds of milk small bags of rice, amongst other costly items worth over N200,000.

Osita popcorn captioned the video:

“Yeah, it's unfortunate to see the challenges the Nigerian economy is currently facing. Let's hope for better days ahead and keep supporting local businesses and corn communities. We can make a difference together! Helping a stranger with their shopping in just half a minute.”

Reactions as lady goes shopping for free

The TikTok comments section was flooded with reactions from netizens who had different things to say.

Lolat said:

“I no go even move from where I dey, l go just dey pick the oil dey go and I will sale them later.”

Abas Abidemi said:

“Just go where bags of rice dy, use 2 sec pick one each that's 15 bags, more than 800k.”

ShandyCouture 023 said:

“Who else open mouth and eyes when she was packing the oils like organic cream.”

@bonafidebia said:

“Thats the equivalent of $133 u.s dollars for those of u wondering.”

@shevy117 said:

“Omo! your face no get joy after seeing the amount of groceries the lady picked.”

BOYY said:

“Omo things don cost 0000... that small cart.”

Ann_mary5499 said:

“The girl get sense I swear she know oil cost a lot.”

Feranmi reacted:

“She wan they drink ground oil.”

Holyboytimven reacted:

“You for focused only on the rice.”

MiN;$TER-PRE NC€ YUE said:

“If it was to be 1 minutes, Am sure the bill will be 3.2M Naira.”

Watch the video below:

Smart man packs plenty goods for free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who participated in a one-minute shopping game left everyone surprised because of his unmatched speed.

Within 60 seconds, the man dashed around a big supermarket and took so many expensive goods for himself.

Source: Legit.ng