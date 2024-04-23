A Nigerian baker has taken to social media to express sadness after her siblings ate part of her client's cake before delivery

The displeased baker shared a video showing the remaining part of the cake and got people talking

Some people shared what they would have done to the siblings if in her shoes, while others laughed at her

A Nigerian baker, @bibi_healthyfoodie, has stirred mixed reactions on social media over what her siblings did to her client's cake.

@bibi_healthyfoodie was disappointed her siblings ate part of the cake just before she delivered it to her client.

Her siblings ate out of the client's cake. Photo Credit: @bibi_healthyfoodie

"Your siblings ate out of your client’s cake before delivery," @bibi_healthyfoodie shared a clip of the affected cake.

Her TikTok clip went viral as people shared their thoughts on her ordeal.

Some said they would have dealt with her siblings if in her shoes.

Another baker had lamented as her client rejected a cake she had spent hours making.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the baker's ordeal

Lagos Baker said:

"When dem no chop winch. Has never happened can never happen cause blood will flow."

spiky said:

"My siblings no fit ooo.

"Even their own birthday cake,until my mum approves of cutting it."

Glows cakes and more said:

"My siblings no me very well , they will never try it , d least sweet they confirm before carrying not too talk more of cake."

Emilona said:

"U no even happy day dem leave d candy on top for u if na me na dat candy i go chop pass."

Chioma said:

"Put bottle there make e be like design na opinion I give oo make them for fit enjoy the rest."

Chinenye Chigozie said:

"See as my mouth open.

"At least they cut it well."

Amber said:

"I’m wondering why the caption say siblings not “late siblings.“

Peace of mind said:

"It happened to me once…. On delivery day a visitor cut the cake for her child in my family house and she expected me to understand it’s for her child."

