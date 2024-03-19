A hardworking lady has shared a video on TikTok showcasing one of the challenges she faces as a baker

The baker first posted a video of a beautiful cake that took her five hours to perfectly decorate and prepare for delivery

However, after her client saw it, he asked her to change the outlook of the cake because his wife didn't like it

A baker has stirred emotions online after sharing a video of her handwork which was not appreciated by her client.

She displayed a cake that took her five hours to decorate for her client who laid a complaint after sighting it.

Man rejects cake from baker Photo credit: @flourshowercakes/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Client asks baker to change logo of cake

The baker identified as @flourshowercakes on TikTok revealed that her client asked her to change the logo after sending him a video.

According to the man, his wife didn't like the logo that she used on the cake and he needed her to change it to his wife's preference.

He said in the voice note:

“My wife doesn’t like that logo mbok, change the logo.”

While sharing the voice note via the TikTok app, the baker wrote:

“Pov: After finishing a cake that took you 5 hours to decorate. A day in a baker's life. How to manage stress.”

Reactions as baker shares experience with client

Some bakers in the comments disclosed that they only share pictures and videos to clients when the cake has been delivered.

Nonso reacted:

“She wan eat the logo? No be something she go throw away? Abi she wan sell am?”

HloniCharmaine said:

“The cake is stunning though.”

@__annettah said:

“One thing with some customers is that they don't know what is fine honestly, u will try ur best to make something very unique and beautiful for them.”

@excelcakes reacted:

“I sent pictures or post after delivery, I hate been sad ,but this cake is so beautiful and neat.”

DkQueen2517 said:

“If not for business, I'll just send the cake without logo, let the wife add her logo, logo family.”

Esty's cakes ñ treats said:

“Hmm I stopped sending pictures before delivery oo cos of all this.”

Wyan Collection reacted;

“My friend you will have to change your wife.”

Lady falls and scatters party cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who fell with a party cake and candle in her hands went massively viral on TikTok.

In a video seen on the TikTok handle of @yann_happi4, the lady walked into a compound with the cake and candle but suddenly slipped and fell disastrously.

Source: Legit.ng