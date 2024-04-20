"Who Will Be the Lucky Lady?" Man Asks as He Returns to Nigeria for a Wife, Women React
- A Nigerian man is finally ready to settle down and has decided to get a life partner from his home country
- The young man took to social media to announce he was returning to Nigeria in search of a wife and got people talking
- Many women were not pleased with his statement and criticised him for it, while some showed interest in his offer
A Nigerian man in the diaspora has said he was returning to Nigeria in search of a life partner.
@obiozubulu made his decision known to the public via TikTok.
@obiozubulu shared a video in which he was on a flight, suggesting that he was already headed to Nigeria as he said.
"Going home to get married. Who will be the lucky lady?" his TikTok post read.
@obiozubulu went viral but drew the ire of many women, who found his post offensive.
In another similar attempt, a single Nigerian man had stormed a mall with a placard in search of a wife.
Watch the video below:
Many ladies tackled @obiozubulu
Bellefaveur said:
"Am here come and marry me."
vickysom09 said:
"See how they are claiming like say if the give them chance they will not yes girls and pride."
OLA MAGIC PELLER said:
"Congratulations go feel the pain of marriage welcome to the club of pain and stress and drama."
ANAMBRA Fℹ️NEST said:
" "Where are my Anambra sisters, let’s organize a dancing competition, anyone that win’s will go home with him."
ViViBrown 123 said:
"What happened to those ones you have been talking with while away ??"
lizyblessing said:
"What is so lucky about you that a lady will see to be lucky marring you."
shedy said:
"Oga wetin happen to all the girls wey dey were u from dey come."
AFIOMA said:
"Arrange ur village girls for dance competition, anybody wey win ( wife am)."
Man, 47, searches for wife online
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 47-year-old Nigerian man had launched his social media search for a wife.
In a Facebook post, the 47-year-old man, who hails from Abia state, said he is a businessman.
The bold man gave out his height and said he was looking for a serious-minded lady for a relationship that would lead to marriage. He appealed to people not to mind his pictures and reiterated his seriousness about settling down.
