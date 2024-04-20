Global site navigation

"Who Will Be the Lucky Lady?" Man Asks as He Returns to Nigeria for a Wife, Women React
People

by  Victor Duru

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian man is finally ready to settle down and has decided to get a life partner from his home country
  • The young man took to social media to announce he was returning to Nigeria in search of a wife and got people talking
  • Many women were not pleased with his statement and criticised him for it, while some showed interest in his offer

A Nigerian man in the diaspora has said he was returning to Nigeria in search of a life partner.

@obiozubulu made his decision known to the public via TikTok.

Man causes uproar online as he announced returning to Nigeria for a wife
He returned to Nigeria in search of a wife. Photo Credit: @obiozubulu
Source: TikTok

@obiozubulu shared a video in which he was on a flight, suggesting that he was already headed to Nigeria as he said.

"Going home to get married. Who will be the lucky lady?" his TikTok post read.

@obiozubulu went viral but drew the ire of many women, who found his post offensive.

In another similar attempt, a single Nigerian man had stormed a mall with a placard in search of a wife.

Watch the video below:

Many ladies tackled @obiozubulu

Bellefaveur said:

"Am here come and marry me."

vickysom09 said:

"See how they are claiming like say if the give them chance they will not yes girls and pride."

OLA MAGIC PELLER said:

"Congratulations go feel the pain of marriage welcome to the club of pain and stress and drama."

ANAMBRA Fℹ️NEST said:

" "Where are my Anambra sisters, let’s organize a dancing competition, anyone that win’s will go home with him."

ViViBrown 123 said:

"What happened to those ones you have been talking with while away ??"

lizyblessing said:

"What is so lucky about you that a lady will see to be lucky marring you."

shedy said:

"Oga wetin happen to all the girls wey dey were u from dey come."

AFIOMA said:

"Arrange ur village girls for dance competition, anybody wey win ( wife am)."

Man, 47, searches for wife online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 47-year-old Nigerian man had launched his social media search for a wife.

In a Facebook post, the 47-year-old man, who hails from Abia state, said he is a businessman.

The bold man gave out his height and said he was looking for a serious-minded lady for a relationship that would lead to marriage. He appealed to people not to mind his pictures and reiterated his seriousness about settling down.

Source: Legit.ng

