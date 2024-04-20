A Nigerian man is finally ready to settle down and has decided to get a life partner from his home country

The young man took to social media to announce he was returning to Nigeria in search of a wife and got people talking

Many women were not pleased with his statement and criticised him for it, while some showed interest in his offer

A Nigerian man in the diaspora has said he was returning to Nigeria in search of a life partner.

@obiozubulu made his decision known to the public via TikTok.

He returned to Nigeria in search of a wife. Photo Credit: @obiozubulu

@obiozubulu shared a video in which he was on a flight, suggesting that he was already headed to Nigeria as he said.

"Going home to get married. Who will be the lucky lady?" his TikTok post read.

@obiozubulu went viral but drew the ire of many women, who found his post offensive.

In another similar attempt, a single Nigerian man had stormed a mall with a placard in search of a wife.

Watch the video below:

Many ladies tackled @obiozubulu

Bellefaveur said:

"Am here come and marry me."

vickysom09 said:

"See how they are claiming like say if the give them chance they will not yes girls and pride."

OLA MAGIC PELLER said:

"Congratulations go feel the pain of marriage welcome to the club of pain and stress and drama."

ANAMBRA Fℹ️NEST said:

" "Where are my Anambra sisters, let’s organize a dancing competition, anyone that win’s will go home with him."

ViViBrown 123 said:

"What happened to those ones you have been talking with while away ??"

lizyblessing said:

"What is so lucky about you that a lady will see to be lucky marring you."

shedy said:

"Oga wetin happen to all the girls wey dey were u from dey come."

AFIOMA said:

"Arrange ur village girls for dance competition, anybody wey win ( wife am)."

