A lady has come under fire after she released a video capturing her return home after seven years in the United States

According to the lady, her family was not too surprised because they kept in touch throughout her journey back home

Many people doubted her statement about returning from the US and pointed out certain things that solidified their claims

A video of a lady returning home after seven years in the US has sparked mixed reactions online.

The returning lady shared the clip on TikTok with the caption, "Home sweet home."

She returned to Nigeria after seven years in the US. Photo Credit: @davemart11

She stated that her family members did not act surprised in the video because they had been in constant communication and were aware she was coming.

Netizens pick holes in her video

Many internet users were in disbelief and questioned why her skin looked the way it appeared.

Some observed that her bag did not carry any airport tag usually found in the luggage of abroad returnees.

In another incident, a US returnee was disappointed when she saw the house her brother built for her.

Watch the video below:

People doubted she returned from America

amaka 01 said:

"Madam na Ghana you came back from not America just take a good look at yourself in mirror no evidence."

Micheal Mmaduabuchi said:

"I still want to see the person that return from American Abi na the person dey video una."

iamtopmostbabe said:

"Are you sure you are coming back from America or from Togo..America 7years and you are dressed like this...anyway u said it in the caption you family weren't surprised cos u fall there hand."

jaibah5 said:

"I was looking at the travelling bag properly no tag from the airport mr Americana."

Two_spoon said:

"They were not surprised cause you no carry 4 legs come back na my bro. Welcome home man."

yaa Otchere said:

''Ur American dream will surely come to pass in Jesus name amen."

Blissfulheart_147 said:

"Is it d same America dt pple look fresh or ur own America is different??"

LatiF said:

"7 years in America n you're lookin' like someone from Zimbabwe."

