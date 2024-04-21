Popular Nigerian activist, VeryDarkMan, has narrated how his friend's car got into a ghastly accident in Calabar

The controversial activist said they were speeding back to Abuja when the car's brake failed and rammed into some people

Fortunately, the activist said no life was lost although the victims have now been hospitalised for severe injuries

A Nigerian activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has shared his worrisome experience in Calabar.

The activist said he arrived at the city to play his role as a 'best man' at his friend's wedding only to get into an accident.

VeryDarkMan gets involved in serious accident Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan says 3 spies trailed him

During the wedding, VeryDarkMan said an unknown person who looked suspicious came to see him and he started feeling uneasy at the wedding venue.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

A friend also informed him on the spot that three spies had gotten information about his hotel location and had come to confirm if he truly lodged there.

VeryDarkMan said he immediately got scared about what was unfolding and decided to leave the venue immediately.

He confessed that his friend's car was speeding along the road when the brake failed and the vehicle rammed into about four people on the road.

The activist said he got down from his car to see the people in pains and after much efforts, he was able to get them to the hospital.

Reactions as VeryDarkMan gets involved in accident

Social media users stormed the comments section to react to the situation.

Moh__fuvkin_bad said:

"Spying on you as per who your papa be? you never jam the real problem Wey I Dey pray make you jam vdm,your body go still tell you."

Miz_kharis wrote:

"Imagine!!! U we’re speeding and you almost killed ppl but u are boldly here ranting with so much confidence."

Vj.israel commented:

"VDM please try and get security 24/7. You are now a super star. Stay safe."

Myde06 reacted:

"Vdm take a break he’s becoming irritating. Talkative!"

Creamynuel added:

"Rest oga. Spy on you? wetin reach so. Mmttcchheeww."

Watch the video below:

Rare video of VeryDarkMan with Hausa men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that activist, VeryDarkMan, stunned netizens with a new video that he shared on social media.

In the clip, he was seen boldly teaching Hausa artisans self-defence techniques.

Source: Legit.ng