A Ghanaian prophet has claimed that singer Paul Okoye popularly known as Rudeboy’s girlfriend is a river goddess

The prophet advised Rudeboy to go and pay the lady’s 'dali' to her 'queen mother' to ensure her freedom from them

Speaking further, he reiterated Rudeboy needed to hurry up because the river goddess can take her back at any time

A Ghanaian prophet has claimed that popular musician Paul Okoye known as Rudeboy’s girlfriend belonged to a river goddess.

He gave out a serious advice to Rudeboy on what to do so that her alleged background would not have a negative effect on him for choosing to date her.

Prophet gives warning to Paul Okoye Photo credit: Paul Okoye, Ivy Ifeoma, Karma President / Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Prophet dishes strong warning to Rudeboy

The prophet identified on TikTok as @karmapresident claimed that the river goddess could take her back at any time.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said that Paul Okoye needed to pay something called ‘dali’ on the lady’s head if not the spirit following her would turn his life for the worse.

According to the prophet, the lady’s mother was aware of everything and if they ask her, she can attest to it.

The prophet said:

“Paul Okoye should try and pay that thing because the girl you are walking with is a human being but those behind her are powerful. So do that needful thing otherwise the movie will pass Nigeria.”

Reactions as prophet speaks on Paul Okoye

Some netizens in the comments section on TikTok believed the prophet’s prophecy while others doubted him.

Sis_miracle reacted:

“Mami water always need sacrifice every year.”

Hair-by-thelma said:

“Good for him!”

User8030881855644 said:

“GOD abeg.”

LiZZy said:

“U no go see for vanviky, nadabuhari, jackiapiah, Juilet brahim etc for all Ghana .”

I am Adaugo reacted:

“U no dey see for ur Ghana people.”

Tracy Jackson reacted:

“If you hurt them they will destroy you so leaving or not you are stuck.”

Rachy1 reacted:

“From frying pan to fire. If this is true though. cos he claims her mother knows what he's saying.”

Suzykel said:

“Paul don enter one chance.”

Watch the video below:

Prophet who predicted Junior Pope's death speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female seer who made prophecies about celebrities including Junior Pope has been going viral.

This happened after her prophecy about the unfortunate demise of the late veteran actor came to pass.

Source: Legit.ng