A philanthropic Nigerian man went viral on TikTok after he ventured into the streets, generously distributing food and cash to the locals.

His act of kindness quickly captured the hearts of viewers worldwide.

In a touching encounter, the benevolent individual bestowed a sum exceeding N200,000 upon a woman who confided that financial aid was her sole wish for happiness that day, as shown by @theasherkine.

Furthermore, he extended his goodwill by handing out essential groceries to several individuals and even accompanied some to a shopping centre, where they shopped what they wanted.

