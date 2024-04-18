Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently showered praises on her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, in full glare of the public

The movie star was giving a speech at an event when she talked about how her man gives her peace and more

The heartwarming display of love and vulnerability from the actress sparked a series of comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham caused a buzz after she was captured praising her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, in public.

In the video which was shared on her Instagram page, the movie star was at an event where she was made to give a speech and she dedicated some time to showering encomiums on her man.

According to the mum of one, she is married to one of the best men in the world. She explained that Kolawole Ajeyemi is the best man a woman could ever pray for because he brings her peace and is not problematic.

In her words:

“I married one of the best men, my husband is one of the best men you could ever pray for, that’s my husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, he’s one of the best in the world. He gives me peace of mind, he’s not one of those problematic men.”

The heartwarming video of Toyin Abraham showering her man with praises sparked reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

Meisy_daisy:

“Amazing woman.......she has a good star that helps pple around her......Worldbest tia.”

kafilatomotola8:

“Alhamdulillah..Allah gave me second chances and gave me one of the best man he create ❤️.”

_bigpresh_:

“Na because you self give him peace of mind .”

akolad_:

“Forever is the contract ma in Jesus name I pray God bless uncle Kola @kolawoleajeyemi because he’s luck to have an amazing wife like you too ❤️.”

bakarezhainab:

“Love to see it ❤️.”

tiwalade0307:

“If you know mommy ire has always love to hype her husband even before them born Ire, like this comment>>>> daddy ire is also a lucky man.”

mojeed.ayobami.31:

“If you are fortunate to have good husband,u don't know what God has Gifted u.”

its.kemzy_:

“Best in hyping her husband.”

Lolade_okusanya:

“Awwwnn Daddy Ire, pls do you have single younger brother or cousin sir?. God bless your marriage mama.”

Toyin Abraham speaks about her marriage

Legit.ng had reported that Abraham had opened up about her union with her actor husband while she was a guest on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In the video, she spoke about her struggle to have another child. The actress noted that she was pregnant not too long but lost the pregnancy.

She shared how she was trolled online for adding so much weight not knowing what she had been through.

