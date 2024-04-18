A Nigerian man has shared an intriguing video on social media showcasing how busy Oshodi, Lagos state, was at 1:30 am

In the video, several people including hawkers and roadside sellers were still carrying out their normal activities

According to him, he confirmed the information he got that there was no 'sleep time' in Oshodi, Lagos state

A Nigerian man has revealed how he went to Oshodi, Lagos state by 1:30 am to confirm what someone had told him about the city.

According to him, the person's words about the city proved to be true after he carried out his investigation.

Nigerian man shares his experience at Oshodi Photo credit: Tatsiana Niamera/ Getty Images, Iamjulianuche/ TikTok. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Man says Oshodi was busy at 1:30 am

The man identified on TikTok as @iamjulianuche revealed that someone told him that Oshodi was always 'busy' even at night.

He decided to visit the place on his own late at night to confirm if what he heard was true to false.

Upon his arrival, he shared a video that showcased how busy the city was at midnight with lots of people still going about their different businesses.

Roadside sellers, hawkers, public bus transports and passers-by were sighted the video selling, buying, and attending to their normal activities.

He wrote:

“Someone said Oshodi is always awake so I went to check it out myself and this is Oshodi at 1:30 am.”

Reactions as man shares video of Oshodi

The comments section on TikTok was flooded with reactions from netizens who had different things to say about the clip.

SAFETY DE said:

“Go to iyana iba. It will look like the whole Lagos are there. You will be hearing come and buy hot food ofrice around and some other stuff.”

SirPenky said:

“By 1.30am Oshodi is no go area for anybody that's not a tout/area boy; Dem go obtain u.”

Mariam Clone said:

“You go oshodi at 1:30 am and you still get phone to camera? I laugh in Spanish.”

@mjcmbonu reacted:

“All it need is steady light. 24 hours light.”

Mrs. O reacted:

“Go ojuelegba by that time, u go buy hot rice wei dem jst dey cook finish.”

@lo lo reacted:

“Your phone laughing at you in oshodi e be like bro no fear we gather dey.”

Ewatomi said:

“Go to IKORODU garage you will see them till daybreak.”

My_munat said:

“One time I passed through ojuelegba by 2am, I was shocked but na me dem rush go hospital so I no fit talk.”

Watch the video below:

Man in Canada shares video at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who recently relocated to Canada shared his experience in the country.

He posted a video via his TikTok account @isasanizanani to revealed what Canada looks like at 9 at night.

Source: Legit.ng