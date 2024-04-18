A Nigerian lady who had applied for a direct National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posting was unexpectedly assigned to Taraba State, contrary to her preferences

In a shared video, she highlighted the extraordinary measures taken to transport a bus across a river by loading it onto a canoe

Despite the risks involved in such a precarious journey, she emphasized the necessity of accepting these challenges

A Nigerian lady who had requested a direct posting through the NYSC programme shared her unexpected assignment to Taraba State, which was not her preferred location.

She shared a video capturing a remarkable scene by a riverbank, where a bus was being carefully loaded onto a canoe.

The lady indicated he was a corper. Photo credit: @callmehe_success

Source: TikTok

She noted that despite the apparent danger, it was a risk they were compelled to embrace as part of their commitment to serving their country within the NYSC scheme, as shown by @callmhe_success0.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwadamilola said:

“God knows I will just go back home from here trust me.”

Maryam wrote:

“My brother still Dey road for Taraba pls pray for him.”

Dark skinned gurl responded:

“I wish him safe journey to and fro.”

DanielZ:

“Corper no fit pronounce Jalingo O.”

Soft Life:

“My brother is currently on his way to Taraba.”

DarmieCool JNR:

“Instead make dem do bridge here, na Lagos to Calabar dey wan do.”

Yung halagee:

“If l enter this bus cross river make I die, my village people no get chills.”

User9508539933493:

“This is river Buruku in Benue. their is actually a brigde in KatsinaAla but because of banditry/kidnapping, we have to use this water way.”

Tawakalt:

“People Dey inside the bus????? God abega if I go make I bend.”

Tomak Empire:

“Tell me this is a joke abeg.”

Mysterious83:

“Na buruku river, benue state b this.”

Laraskie18:

“My 2021 experience, enjoy sabre camp, dear.”

Source: Legit.ng