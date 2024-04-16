In a heartwarming encounter at a shopping centre, a Nigerian man intending to buy bread was approached by a philanthropist who invited him to freely select groceries for 30 seconds

The fortunate man took full advantage of this kindness, gathering food items that tallied up to a substantial sum exceeding 160,000 naira

His gratitude was palpable as he thanked the generous stranger, leaving the mall brimming with joy

A Nigerian man, who had visited a shopping centre to purchase bread, encountered a benefactor who generously offered him the opportunity to select any items he desired for a duration of 30 seconds.

Captured in a video, the man amassed an array of groceries valued at over 160,000 naira, much to his elation.

The suited man stranger picked essential foodstuff. Photo credit: @asherkine

Overwhelmed with joy, he expressed his heartfelt thanks to the magnanimous individual as he departed with his provisions, as shared by @asherkine.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sugar wrote:

“Asherkine, uncle Asherkine, brother Asherkine, mobeyi ni o, come to Ghana.”

0Lollypopst commented:

“The kind testimony he go give next week ehhhh.”

Mi mi wrote:

“Why is he always placing malt in the Basket first.”

Auqustdhair Boss:

“He is not greedy .. u can see he is not just packing anything.. he is picking what he actually needs.”

iamVESSEL:

“If na me .. I go just go where rice, within 30,sec I don pack like 26bags . na to open store remain.”

Hannah klassic:

“I passed this mall twice today I swear.”

2litt Rubin:

“Abeg that rice is very important.”

Pearls83:

“Ahhh when will Asherkine find me oo I'm in ijebu.”

Fortune Nnamdi:

“When he picked the bag of rice, I knew he was smart!”

Jerry Kizz:

“Next Sunday: The man will be like amen somebody, God Surprised me last week Sunday on my way to buy bread.”

Your Man’s Babe:

“Daddy asherkine come to anambra.”

Nancy Johnsonl:

“Asherkine abeg oooh select from your followers here too.”

Pretty Queen4106:

“Not me watching without food at home with heavy pregnancy God bless me too.”

AJ:

“Asherkine no Dey come ikotun Lagos?”

